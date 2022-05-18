TriNet Announces Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Webinar Thursday, June 16: How to Make Your Business More Resilient

A live, interactive discussion about the challenges and opportunities faced by small and medium-size businesses in the wake of the pandemic
WHAT: Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Webinar, in association with TriNet: How to Make Your Business More Resilient
The pandemic has challenged small and medium-size businesses (SMB) in numerous ways, including the need to ensure employee safety, facilitate remote work, and deal with shifting demands and expectations from customers and employees. Other obstacles—employee burnout, labor shortages, and economic uncertainties—have also emerged, leaving SMB leadership and employees somewhat dazed and confused.
The pandemic has prompted these businesses to rethink how they operate and what they prioritize. SMBs recognize that to thrive, they must become more resilient and agile, and that they must devise longer-term strategies and align their priorities with their investment.
The webinar will offer insights from the Harvard Business Review Analytic Services survey of SMB executives, including:
WHO: Alex Clemente, Managing Director, Harvard Business Review Analytic Services
Michael Mendenhall, SVP/Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer, TriNet
Todd Pruzan, Senior Editor of Research and Special Projects, Harvard Business Review
WHEN: Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET
WHERE: Register here to join the webinar
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
