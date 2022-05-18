01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Let's Connect
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > ABOUT US > NEWS AND PRESS > PRESS RELEASES > TRINET ANNOUNCES HARVARD...
Press Releases

TriNet Announces Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Webinar Thursday, June 16: How to Make Your Business More Resilient

A live, interactive discussion about the challenges and opportunities faced by small and medium-size businesses in the wake of the pandemic

WHAT: Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Webinar, in association with TriNet: How to Make Your Business More Resilient

The pandemic has challenged small and medium-size businesses (SMB) in numerous ways, including the need to ensure employee safety, facilitate remote work, and deal with shifting demands and expectations from customers and employees. Other obstacles—employee burnout, labor shortages, and economic uncertainties—have also emerged, leaving SMB leadership and employees somewhat dazed and confused.

The pandemic has prompted these businesses to rethink how they operate and what they prioritize. SMBs recognize that to thrive, they must become more resilient and agile, and that they must devise longer-term strategies and align their priorities with their investment.

The webinar will offer insights from the Harvard Business Review Analytic Services survey of SMB executives, including:

  • What allowed some SMBs to adapt to the pandemic’s challenges better than others
  • How expectations are shifting for customers and employees
  • What it means to cultivate a strategy of resilience
  • How SMBs are building their workforce for the future
  • The need to streamline day-to-day operations
  • And more!


WHO: Alex Clemente, Managing Director, Harvard Business Review Analytic Services

Michael Mendenhall, SVP/Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer, TriNet

Todd Pruzan, Senior Editor of Research and Special Projects, Harvard Business Review


WHEN: Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET


WHERE: Register here to join the webinar


About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.    


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


Latest Press Releases

TriNet Announces Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Webinar Thursday, June 16: How to Make Your Business More Resilient

June 13, 2022

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Webinar, in association with TriNet: How to Make Your Business More Resilient.

TriNet Supports LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs with Donation to StartOut

June 1, 2022

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that StartOut, the nation’s largest nonprofit organization supporting LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs has received a TriNet Foundation donation. The TriNet Foundation, launched in 2021, is a donor-advised fund of TriNet and a key component of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

TriNet Wins Two Stevie Awards for TriNet PeopleForce 2021

May 18, 2022

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the company has won both a Gold and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® (ABA). TriNet was among more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. The awards were given for TriNet PeopleForce, TriNet’s annual conference focused on business resiliency, transformation, agility and innovation for SMBs.

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy