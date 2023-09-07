TriNet Announces New Products and Partnerships Including Solutions for the Global Workforce and Independent Contractors

Brooklyn, NY — September 12, 2023 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced product enhancements and strategic partnerships created to adapt to the evolving needs of its customers in an increasingly distributed and agile business environment. These announcements were made at TriNet PeopleForce 2023, TriNet’s award-winning conference taking place this week at The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York.
“In today's rapidly changing business landscape, the SMB workforce is increasingly global and often relies on independent contractors for added agility,” said TriNet Chief Product Officer Lisa Reeves. “TriNet's latest series of product enhancements including solutions for managing the global workforce, and paying independent contractors is designed to help our customers manage added HR complexity. Further enhancements bolster our benefits and learning offerings, helping our customers recruit, retain and develop the talent necessary for success in today's market.”
TriNet product enhancements include:
This latest series of enhancements reinforces TriNet’s sustained commitment to the growth and success of SMBs – with innovation that leverages the power of data for better decision making and delivers a more personalized customer experience.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
|
Investors:
|
Media:
TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
September 12, 2023
TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield will be joining the dynamic roster of thought leaders and influencers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023.
September 12, 2023
TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced product enhancements and strategic partnerships created to adapt to the evolving needs of its customers in an increasingly distributed and agile business environment.
September 7, 2023
TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the entertainment line-up for TriNet PeopleForce 2023, which includes Tony Award-winning Broadway performer Myles Frost, country-music singer-songwriter Lauren Davidson, and the magical and inspiring Mzansi Youth Choir.