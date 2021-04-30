Press Releases

Dublin, CA and Columbus, OH — March 6, 2025 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the completion of the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, TriNet Clarus R+D to Arvo Tech, creator of the tax strategy solution for small businesses. Effective today, TriNet Clarus R+D’s expert tax team, service model, and proprietary software for evaluating and preparing R&D tax credits for SMB customers are now a part of Arvo Tech. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TriNet is divesting this business as part of its strategy to narrow its focus to high-value HR Solutions in the SMB market. Recognizing the dynamic nature of tax credits and the significant opportunities they present for SMBs, this move will allow the Clarus business to thrive within an organization dedicated to tax solutions, including managing a tax credit portfolio.

The acquisition strengthens Arvo Tech’s position in the marketplace as a leader in delivering value to customers through tax credit programs, using technology to increase access for more taxpayers. “Acquiring TriNet Clarus R+D accelerates our mission of providing tax strategy solutions for SMBs,” Arvo Tech President and Co-Founder, Terracina Maxwell, said. “We're celebrating this huge value-add for our clients.”

TriNet Executive Vice President, Strategy, Products and Transformation, Jay Venkat, said, “We are proud of what we have accomplished together, and the tax credit solutions provided to our SMB customers. We believe the Clarus team will have the opportunity to grow and thrive in new and exciting ways while continuing to provide outstanding tax solutions to SMBs.”

As part of the transaction and to ensure a seamless transition, TriNet customers will continue to have access to R&D tax credit solutions through a five-year agreement with Arvo Tech.

