TriNet Appoints Catherine M. Wragg as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. – January 18, 2017 – TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions, today announced the appointment of Catherine M. Wragg as its senior vice president of human resources (HR). Wragg brings years of executive HR experience to TriNet and is a key addition to the company and its leadership team. She leads the strategic direction and operational execution of all aspects of HR at TriNet and reports directly to Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet’s president and chief executive officer.

Wragg joins TriNet from the Giorgio Armani Corporation, where she most recently was senior vice president of business development. In that role, she collaborated with the CEO and the executive team on business strategies to promote profitable growth opportunities for the organization. Earlier in her time at Armani, Wragg served as the senior vice president of HR for A|X Armani Exchange. In that position, she led the integration of A|X Armani Exchange into Giorgio Armani following its acquisition by Giorgio Armani Group.

Previously, Wragg spent almost two decades at Tower Group International, a publicly- traded property and casualty insurance company, where she served as the senior vice president of HR in addition to other leadership roles. At Tower Group, she was a key member of the executive team and collaborated closely with the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors. Wragg played a critical role in developing and supporting a strong corporate culture while the organization grew both organically and by acquisition.

Supporting Quotes

Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO, TriNet

“I am pleased to welcome Catherine as our senior vice president of human resources. Her experience in running a line of business as well as breadth of HR expertise adds significant depth to my executive team. Her leadership will benefit TriNet as we grow our team, further vertical strategy, and continue to deliver innovation to our industry.”

Catherine Wragg, Senior Vice President of HR, TriNet

“Given my strong passion for HR, it is wonderful to join a company whose products are focused on delivering extraordinary HR to over 13,000 clients. I am impressed with the TriNet team and I look forward to working with my colleagues as we continue to drive growth while delivering HR excellence internally and for our expanding list of clients.”

###

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to midsize businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to one strategic partner and allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our proprietary, cloud-based technology platform, which allows our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

Media Contacts:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7250

TriNet, Ambitions Realized and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.