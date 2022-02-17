TriNet Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

TriNet, a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses, today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is acting as a joint book-running manager of the offering. Jefferies LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers of the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

