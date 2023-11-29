Press Releases

WHO: Erin McGinty, TriNet’s director of benefits consulting and go-to Affordable Care Act professional. Erin holds an MBA with an emphasis in human resources and a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management. Erin is certified as a professional in human resources (PHR) and maintains her Life, Health and Variable Annuity license (LH&VA). She is also a member of the Society for Human Resources (SHRM).

WHAT: The Affordable Care Act (ACA) presents employers with a lot of new regulations, requirements and deadlines.

Attendees will learn critical information to help meet ACA demands, including:

Key information about ACA rules and regulations that affect SMBs

Deadlines to be aware of

Compliance requirements

Definition of applicable large employer (ALE)

When employees are considered full-time and benefits-eligible

How to comply with the new Internal Revenue Code section 6056 reporting requirements

In this free event, attendees will gain the confidence to manage ACA in their workplace. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 7, 2016; 6 p.m. MT

WHERE: 1644 Platte St. Denver, CO 80202

REGISTER: Register here; space is limited.

CONTACT:

Jock Breitwieser

TriNet

Jock.Breitwieser@trinet.com

510.875.7250