TriNet Launches Innovative HR Product Solutions to Help SMBs Navigate Everchanging Business Environment

NEW YORK, NY — May 8, 2025 — TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced a series of new HR products and enhancements to help entrepreneurs navigate an increasingly challenging business landscape. These solutions are designed to help businesses thrive as they navigate economic uncertainty, an evolving workforce, and AI-driven disruption.

“Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to delivering innovative HR solutions that empower small and medium-size businesses to focus on growing their business and their people,” said TriNet Chief Technology Officer Jeff Hayward. “These newly-launched solutions will provide our SMB customers and their employees with more clarity and confidence to help make even better HR decisions for themselves and their company.”

TriNet’s new product solutions include:

Personal Health Assistant : An AI-powered tool, by Healthee, that offers employees real-time, online, 24/7 personalized answers to healthcare questions—empowering them to use their benefits with confidence year-round. This will be made available to TriNet customers in late 2025.

: An AI-powered tool, by Healthee, that offers employees real-time, online, 24/7 personalized answers to healthcare questions—empowering them to use their benefits with confidence year-round. This will be made available to TriNet customers in late 2025. Enhanced New Hire Onboarding : TriNet has upgraded its PEO mobile app to allow administrators who are on the go to easily submit information on new hires directly from their phones, saving time and streamlining onboarding. Additionally, the document management system now includes secure e-signature functionality, powered by Box, making it easier for employees to review and acknowledge important documents, anytime and from anywhere.

: TriNet has upgraded its PEO mobile app to allow administrators who are on the go to easily submit information on new hires directly from their phones, saving time and streamlining onboarding. Additionally, the document management system now includes secure e-signature functionality, powered by Box, making it easier for employees to review and acknowledge important documents, anytime and from anywhere. Employee Development to Meet Modern Demands : An enhanced learning management system in collaboration with 360Learning. This update includes an AI-powered content creation tool that enables faster development of custom training programs. And coming soon, TriNet will offer clients the option to purchase a premium content bundle featuring on-demand access to over 1,000 training courses to support employee skill development.

: An enhanced learning management system in collaboration with 360Learning. This update includes an AI-powered content creation tool that enables faster development of custom training programs. And coming soon, TriNet will offer clients the option to purchase a premium content bundle featuring on-demand access to over 1,000 training courses to support employee skill development. New Wellbeing Solutions: TriNet’s Marketplace has expanded with new offerings focused on employee wellbeing. Included is My Secure Advantage, which offers impactful financial wellbeing coaching, and Wellhub, a corporate wellness platform that provides holistic wellbeing benefits. These providers help small businesses support the financial, mental and physical wellbeing of the people who contribute to their success.

Hayward will be discussing TriNet’s new product solutions today in New York City during TriNet PeopleForce New York, TriNet’s flagship event series that educates and inspires business leaders through cutting-edge insights on critical topics such as AI, the future of work, and innovative strategies to help businesses get ahead.

To learn more about TriNet’s product updates, visit: https://www.trinet.com/product-updates.

