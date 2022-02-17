DUBLIN, Calif.— July 27, 2021 - TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it has been named to the Forbes List of Best Employers for Women 2021.
“It is a great honor to be recognized by such a prestigious organization as Forbes with this important award, which embodies the intent and focus we put into diversity, equity and inclusion,” said TriNet President and Chief Executive Officer Burton M. Goldfield. “At TriNet, we prioritize creating a positive workplace culture where all of our colleagues have a strong voice, feel empowered and are driven to succeed. I’d like to thank Forbes for recognizing TriNet and all the incredible colleagues who work hard to help fulfill TriNet’s mission and vision.”
The Forbes list of The Best Employers for Women was conducted through an independent survey by Statista, Inc. from a vast sample of 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The sample included more than 30,000 women.
The evaluation was based on four different criteria:
This prestigious recognition is among several recent awards TriNet has received that demonstrate the company’s dedication to its employees, customers and community.
The complete list of the Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021 honorees can be found here.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
