TriNet PeopleForce 2022 Sessions Available for On-Demand Viewing

DUBLIN, Calif. — September 21, 2022
WHAT: Watch free, on-demand sessions online from the recent TriNet PeopleForce 2022. The third annual, award-winning conference was held September 13-15, live from the Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, NY. The event, which was hosted by TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall, featured acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more. Through exploration of entrepreneurial passion, purpose and perseverance, leaders of small and medium-size businesses have full access to expert info, and the most strategic, innovative ways to do business today.
WHO: Hear from notable speakers, such as:
WHEN: Available now through March 15, 2022
WHERE: To register for on-demand sessions, click here.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
September 21, 2022
September 14, 2022
September 13, 2022
