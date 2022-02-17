Second Annual Award-Winning Conference for Small and Medium-Size Businesses Features Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama as Keynote Speaker
DUBLIN, Calif.—September 12, 2021
WHAT: The second annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce conference will be taking place September 13-16. The four-day conference is being held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.
TriNet PeopleForce will begin Monday, September 13, with TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield, and TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall delivering a State of SMBs address for small and medium-size businesses. The four-day conference will feature an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work, while also helping SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they move into 2022 and beyond.
WHO: Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama will deliver the keynote address on the final day of the conference. The roster of prominent speakers at TriNet PeopleForce includes:
WHEN: September 13 – 16, beginning at 10 a.m. EST
WHERE: To join the virtual conference, click here.
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry.
