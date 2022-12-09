TriNet PeopleForceX Event for Denver Small And Medium-Size Business Leaders Wednesday, January 11

DUBLIN, Calif. – January 9, 2023
WHAT: TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in Denver for TriNet PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will bring together local thought leaders to discuss topics relevant to SMBs today and will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around the importance of building critical networks in the face of near-constant market shifts. Denver area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.
WHO: Lisa Reeves – Chief Product Officer, TriNet
Alison McQuillan - Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Revtelligence Inc
Aaron Stachel - Partner FirstMile Ventures
John Francis - Partner Stout Street Capital
WHEN: Wednesday, January 11, 5:30-8:30 PM (MST)
WHERE: The Lodge at Woods Boss Brewing
675 22nd St.
Denver, CO 80205
PRESS RSVP:
Renee Brotherton
408-646-5103
Joanna Mandell
917-754-9053
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
|
Investors:
|
Media:
TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
January 9, 2023
The event will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around the importance of building critical networks in the face of near-constant market shifts.
January 5, 2023
TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resource solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that the second season of its podcast, Shifting Grounds, will debut on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
December 9, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) (“TriNet,” the “Company” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $250 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $63.00 and not greater than $72.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand.