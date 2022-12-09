01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Press Releases

TriNet PeopleForceX Event for Denver Small And Medium-Size Business Leaders Wednesday, January 11

Investing in Your Network to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Calif. – January 9, 2023

WHAT: TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in Denver for TriNet PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will bring together local thought leaders to discuss topics relevant to SMBs today and will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around the importance of building critical networks in the face of near-constant market shifts. Denver area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.

WHO: Lisa Reeves – Chief Product Officer, TriNet

Alison McQuillan - Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Revtelligence Inc

Aaron Stachel - Partner FirstMile Ventures

John Francis - Partner Stout Street Capital

WHEN: Wednesday, January 11, 5:30-8:30 PM (MST)

WHERE: The Lodge at Woods Boss Brewing

675 22nd St.

Denver, CO 80205

PRESS RSVP:

Renee Brotherton

408-646-5103

renee.brotherton@trinet.com

Joanna Mandell

917-754-9053

joanna.mandell@trinet.com

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


