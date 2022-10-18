TriNet PeopleForceX Event for Los Angeles Small and Medium-Size Business Leaders Wednesday, November 2

Panel Discussion Centered Around the Balancing Act: Addressing Employee Needs in Times of Marketplace Uncertainty

DUBLIN, Calif.— October 26, 2022

WHAT: TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in Los Angeles for PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will bring together local thought leaders to discuss topics relevant to SMBs today and will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around employee needs in times of marketplace uncertainty. Los Angeles area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.

WHO: Michael Mendenhall – TriNet’s Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer

Walter Faulstroh – Co-Founder & CEO, Hum Nutrition

Michael Hong – President Taycor Financial

WHEN: Wednesday, November 2, 5:00-8:00pm PT

WHERE: WeWork Constellation Place

10250 Constellation Blvd. Ste. 100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.