Press Releases

TriNet PeopleForceX Event for San Francisco Small And Medium-Size Business Leaders Tuesday, February 28

The Impact of Digitalization on Growth and Innovation and Where Technology Will Take Business in the Future

DUBLIN, CA - February 23, 2023

WHAT: TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in San Francisco for PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will bring together local thought leaders to discuss topics relevant to SMBs today and will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around the importance of building critical networks in the face of near-constant market shifts. San Francisco area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.

WHO: Jeff Hayward – TriNet’s Chief Technology Officer

Jake Goldman – Owner, 10up

Eileen Mockus – CEO, Coyuchi

WHEN: Tuesday, February 28

5:30-8:30 PM (PST)

WHERE: City View at Metreon

135 4th St.

San Francisco, CA. 94103

PRESS RSVP:

Renee Brotherton

408-646-5103

renee.brotherton@trinet.com

Josh Gross

347-423-8300

josh.gross@trinet.com

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


