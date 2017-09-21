TriNet Presents: Juggle the Struggle in Denver

WHO: Indeg Berdusis is corporate counsel on TriNet’s litigation group, where she is responsible for overseeing employment practices litigation involving clients’ worksite employees. She routinely provides employment best practices training to TriNet’s sales and human capital groups. Her legal practice has also included insurance defense with a specialty in employment discrimination. She holds a juris doctor from Quinnipiac University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science and French from Muhlenberg College.
WHAT: This event is designed to walk you through some of the most pressing HR concerns that are currently top-of-mind and in the news. Attendees will hear about updated regulations, why they matter for SMBs and TriNet’s suggestions on how to tackle compliance issues in 2017.
Complimentary lunch will be served
WHEN:
Thursday, September 21, 2017
11:30 a.m. MT
WHERE:
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
707 15th St.
Denver, CO 80202
REGISTER: RSVP here; space is limited.
CONTACT:
Fatima Afzal
TriNet
Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com
510.875.7265
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.