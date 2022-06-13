01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Let's Connect
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
HOME > ABOUT US > NEWS AND PRESS > PRESS RELEASES > TRINET WEBINAR: CALIFORNIA...
Press Releases

TriNet Webinar: California Employment Law Challenges to Keep Top of Mind and What is New in 2022

A helpful discussion with Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

DUBLIN, Calif.— June 23, 2022

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: California Employment Law Challenges to Keep Top of Mind and What’s New in 2022

California is one of the world’s biggest economies, and it gives rise to many new businesses each and every year. For any new or current business operating in this state, staying up to date and in compliance with California labor laws is a must. The laws are complex, particularly surrounding topics such as:

  • Leave of absence
  • Work hours
  • Overtime
  • Meal periods and rest breaks
  • Minimum wage
  • Wage rates and wage theft—to name a few


Don’t miss this opportunity to watch this webcast as experts from TriNet and the California Labor Commissioner’s Office dive into challenging California labor laws impacting small and medium-size businesses, and provide important updates to be mindful of in 2022.

WHO: Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet

Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

WHEN: Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.


About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


Latest Press Releases

TriNet Webinar: California Employment Law Challenges to Keep Top of Mind and What is New in 2022

June 23, 2022

A helpful discussion with Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

TriNet Announces Two Key Executive Appointments: Chief Digital and Innovation Officer Jay Venkat and Chief Technology Officer Jeff Hayward

June 15, 2022

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced two major additions to the TriNet executive leadership team. Effective June 30, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer Jay Venkat and Chief Technology Officer Jeff Hayward will be charged with spearheading TriNet’s goal to leverage technology to meet the evolving needs of its SMB customers. Both positions report directly to TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield.

TriNet Announces Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Webinar Thursday, June 16: How to Make Your Business More Resilient

June 13, 2022

Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Webinar, in association with TriNet: How to Make Your Business More Resilient.

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy