Overview
Let's Connect
Press Releases

TriNet Webinar: California Employment Law Challenges to Keep Top of Mind and What’s New in 2022

A helpful discussion with Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

DUBLIN, Calif.— April 27, 2022

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: California Employment Law Challenges to Keep
Top of Mind and What’s New in 2022

Staying up to date and in compliance with California labor laws is a must for businesses operating in this state. Learn from experts at TriNet and the California Labor Commissioner’s Office as they engage in a helpful discussion about California labor laws impacting small and medium-size businesses, and updates to be mindful of in 2022. Topics will include:

  • Work hours, overtime and breaks
  • Minimum wage, wage rates and wage theft
  • Settlement agreements
  • Leave laws
  • And more!


WHO: Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President & AGC, Employment Law, TriNet

Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California

WHEN: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.


Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Media:
Renee Brotherton / Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.


