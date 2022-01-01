01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet’s platform has been one of the best sellers for me. It is the most intuitive platform I have seen – it’s easy to navigate, going from payroll to reporting to benefits and beyond.
Chris Dunham
Chief Human Resources Officer
motivo

COMPANY SIZE

20-99 Employees

INDUSTRY

Architecture & Engineering

LOCATION

Gardena, CA

Challenge and Solution

CHALLENGE

When competing with the biggest technology companies in the world, building the best product design and engineering team requires competitive HR offerings and expertise.

SOLUTION

TriNet provides effective HR technology and expertise, as well as access to competitive benefits to help Motivo attract and retain a highly talented team.

Helping hardware engineering innovators focus on their agile team and growth.

Motivo is a hardware innovation engineering firm offering end-to-end product design and engineering, with a focus on developing production-ready designs quickly. With plans to continue expanding and potential acquisitions on the horizon, Motivo relies on TriNet to support their HR needs for both today and tomorrow’s team. Chris Dunham, Chief Human Resources Officer, shares how TriNet supports their innovation with easy and immediate access to HR solutions and technology that serve the entire team, including payroll, access to benefits, PTO and more.

