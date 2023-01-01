Your HR can power your startup in an uncertain economy.

One of the ways many companies may try to reduce costs at the first sign of economic instability is by layoffs. But there may be ways to reduce costs that don’t involve reducing headcount.

Keep your people powering your business.

  • Shifting to variable cost model
  • Finding ways to avoid layoffs
  • Keeping your best employees engaged and productive

Download Unlocking the Potential of HR During Economic Uncertainty and learn ways to keep your business thriving in any economy.

