Alexandra Hicks
An experienced professional with a diverse background, Alexandra Hicks writes content on strategic solutions and HR insights. Alex enjoys creating engaging and informative pieces about a variety of HR topics that help small businesses succeed. She received her masters degree in journalism and previously worked as a reporter, mostly covering business and technology. In addition to writing, she (unashamedly) enjoys crime shows, craft beer, and pretending to go to the gym.
2 Articles
Culture
How To Plan a Company Holiday Party Your Employees Want to Attend
No more awkward silences and bad fruitcake: learn how to host a company holiday party your employees will actually enjoy attending with these tips.
November 28, 2016 ・5 mins read
Culture
12 Work-Life Balance Tips
Are your employees stressed or burned out? Put these work-life balance tips to the test to increase engagement, productivity, and well-being. It’s a win-win for all.
March 29, 2013 ・7 mins read
