Allison Amador
Allison Amador is a Principal Consultant, HR & Compliance Services at TriNet.
Culture
Supporting Employee Well-Being as Your Business Returns to the Workplace
The start of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted many small and medium-size businesses to rapidly pivot how they do business. For most companies, this meant the move to a remote workforce during much of 2020 and even well into 2021. Now many small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) are tackling the new challenge of returning to the workplace after nearly two years of working from home.
November 1, 2021 ・5 mins read
Culture
3 Simple and Cost-Effective Ways Nonprofits Can Start Increasing Employee Productivity Today
Nonprofits organizations face many challenges. With limited financial and people-power resources, they frequently are required to do more with less. Finding cost-effective ways to keep their employees engaged and productive is key to any nonprofit organization’s success.
September 21, 2016 ・4 mins read
