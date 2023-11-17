InsightsAmanda Scott
Amanda Scott

Principal Benefits Compliance Consultant at TriNet

1 Article

Why Paid Parental Leave Is an Essential Workplace Benefit
HR Essentials
Paid parental leave can provide significant benefits to your business, including supporting work-life balance, enhancing retention, and potentially attracting top talent.
November 17, 2023 ・4 mins read
