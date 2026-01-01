Anna Ciulla
Anna Ciulla is vice president of clinical and medical services at Beach House Center for Recovery, where she is responsible for designing, implementing and supervising the delivery of the latest evidence-based therapies for treating substance use disorders. Anna has a passion for helping clients with substance use and co-occurring disorders achieve successful long-term recovery.
1 Article
Wellness
What to Do About an Employee With a Substance Abuse Problem
Seventy percent of Americans who use illegal drugs are employed, and drug abuse costs their employers an estimated $81 billion a year, according to a report by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. Here are some suggestions for successfully dealing with an employee who has a substance abuse problem:
・4 mins read
Read more