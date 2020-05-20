Annmarie Liermann
Senior Counsel, Employment at TriNet
3 Articles
SMB Matters
Election Season 2024: Ranked Choice Voting Explained
Ranked choice voting (RCV) is spreading across the country, currently used in 60 jurisdictions across 24 states, including in party-run primaries, special elections, and RCV ballots. Learn more about RCV and where it has been implemented.
July 16, 2024 ・6 mins read
Industry Insights
COVID -19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 2 - Keeping Your Employees Safe in the Face of a Public Health Emergency
Recently we kicked off our blog series helping businesses transition their employees back to the workplace. While there is no “one size fits all” approach to this difficult process, through our blog series we hope to provide some guidance to help businesses during these unprecedented times. Today’s blog highlights some steps you need to take to monitor your employees’ health and manage a positive case in your workplace.
June 9, 2020 ・12 mins read
Industry Insights
Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 1: Steps to Take to Create a Safe Environment
The question of when and how around the topic of transitioning back to the workplace is top of mind with many employers and business owners. And as businesses around the country consider reopening there are many factors to consider. Taking precautions and implementing necessary processes will help businesses keep their workplace safe and their employees feeling less anxious as they begin to return to the workplace.
May 20, 2020 ・8 mins read
