Barbara Gibbs
Barbara Gibbs is a performance management systems administrator at TriNet.
HR Essentials
How to Plan and Implement Employee Engagement Surveys to Maximize ROI
Employee engagement continues to be a hot topic because companies want employees who are enthusiastic about their jobs and who go above and beyond on a daily basis. Here is more information on how to plan and implement an employee engagement survey to maximize ROI.
Culture
How to Get Engaged This Valentine’s Day (With Your Workforce, That Is)
Thanks to one upcoming holiday, this time of year is often dominated by talk of love. While this talk usually centers on romantic relationships, there is a professional relationship that doesn’t always get the attention it deserves—that between an employer and their employees. In the business world, having employees who love your company and love what they do can mean all the difference for a healthy, long-term relationship that results in business success. These tips for employee engagement may help bring that spark back to the workplace.
