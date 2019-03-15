Bella Lazzareschi
After working in the field of psychology research for years, Bella loves sharing what she's learned in a more directly impactful context. She's interested in the intersection of people and business, and wants to promote conversations about HR. She's an amateur ceramicist, pro dog walker, and produces podcasts on the side.
1 Article
Benefits
Unlimited PTO: Pros, Cons, and Considerations
There are three paid time off options to offer your employees: traditional, flexible, and unlimited. While there are pros and cons to all three options, unlimited PTO is a swiftly growing trend for many of the most competitive companies. Here's everything you need to know about this popular policy.
March 15, 2019 ・5 mins read
Read more