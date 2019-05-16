01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Holly_Mitchell.jpg

Holly Mitchell

Sr. Human Resources Consultant, TriNet

4 Articles

Disability.jpg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment

With the benefits of remote work also come challenges, such as provisions for disability accommodation or medically related leaves of absence. In December 2020, the Department of...

March 24, 2021 · 5 min read

season’s-readings-deck-the-halls-with-diversity-&_inclusion-thumb.jpg

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Season’s Readings: Deck the Halls with Diversity & Inclusion

During the holiday season, it’s common for employers to host one or more holiday soirees, but it’s also essential to ensure that holiday celebrations are a celebration for all...

December 12, 2019 · 5 min read

season-readings-time-to-fill-your-stockings-with-these-hr-tips-thumb.jpg

BENEFITS

Season’s Readings: Time to Fill Your Stockings with These HR Tips

The holiday season is upon us! Here's some tips and best practices to common questions related to company shutdowns, employee time off and compensation.

December 5, 2019 · 6 min read

Mothering_Blog_thumbnail.png

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Mothering on the Move: How to Support Nursing Employees During Business Travel

Taking care of your employees throughout their journey from pregnancy through parental leave and then as working parents can go a long way toward enhancing workplace morale and...

May 16, 2019 · 6 min read

