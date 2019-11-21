01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights Janice Scherwitz
Janice_Scherwitz.jpg

Janice Scherwitz

Janice Scherwitz is a Senior Analyst, Benefits Compliance at TriNet

6 Articles

COVIDADA_Blog_-_July_2021_-_TW_v2_thumbnail.jpg

CULTURE

What Employers Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA

As more people get vaccinated and workplaces reopen, employers should be aware of issues related to the Americans With Disabilities Act or ADA, that may affect the return to the...

July 28, 2021 · 6 min read

Medicare_blog.jpg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

What you Need to Know About Employer Contributions to Employee Medicare

In today’s environment employees are choosing to delay retirement. According to Matthew Rutledge of Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research, employees are retiring three...

March 17, 2021 · 6 min read

medicare_thumbnail.jpg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Medicare Open Enrollment has Begun: Are You Ready?

Medicare open enrollment kicks off on October 15 and we want to share information to help you prepare. As with most enrollment periods, you may have questions about plan options...

November 5, 2020 · 5 min read

Healthcare_options.jpg

SMB MATTERS

Suddenly Unemployed? Healthcare Options You Should Consider

COVID-19 has impacted people’s lives across the globe and has slowed down the global economy. Millions of Americans are currently unemployed which could mean loss of...

October 29, 2020 · 6 min read

ADA_at_30_thumbnail.jpg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Commemorating the ADA’s 30th Anniversary - Importance of Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture

The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is a great opportunity for businesses to review their recruiting and hiring practices to ensure that they are...

July 23, 2020 · 6 min read

shutterstock_1395157298.jpg

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Diversity Matters: An Inclusive Workplace for Transgender Employees

It's important for businesses to create a safe, welcoming environment and make sure company policies are inclusive of transgender employees. Here's how.

November 21, 2019 · 4 min read

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy