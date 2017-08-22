01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights Burton M. Goldfield
Burton-M-Goldfield.jpg

Burton M. Goldfield

Burton M. Goldfield is President and CEO of TriNet

6 Articles

small_business_saturday_BG_blog.jpg

SMB MATTERS

Global Pandemic vs. Local Businesses: Support Small Businesses on Small Business Saturday—and Every Day

We have watched this year as the small and local businesses around us have endured setbacks, pivoted their operations, struggled to take care of their people, endured constant...

November 24, 2020 · 5 min read

SMB_Heros_thumbnail.png

PEOPLE MATTER

SMBs Step Up to Help During COVID-19

During this extraordinary time, I am truly humbled to witness the resilience and dedication of SMBs as they navigate this unprecedented crisis. They have stepped up and adapted to...

May 5, 2020 · 5 min read

Burton_Small_Business_Week_Blog_Thumbnail.jpg

SMB MATTERS

Celebrating National Small Business Week and Saluting Those That Power the U.S. Economy

Did you know there are over 30 million small businesses in the U.S.? These enterprises, each employing between one and 500 employees, represent a staggering 99% of all businesses...

May 6, 2019 · 3 min read

small-business-saturday.jpg

SMB MATTERS

The Big Impact of Supporting Small Businesses This Saturday and Beyond

My role as president and CEO of TriNet gives me a front-row seat to the amazing impact small businesses have on the world around us and how their work touches all our lives in...

November 20, 2018 · 4 min read

company-culture.jpg

CULTURE

Driving Business Success: Never Underestimate the Importance of Culture

If companies with strong business models and clear growth opportunities fail while others soar, what’s missing? When explaining the difference between companies that fail and...

January 10, 2018 · 5 min read

geralex.jpg

HR ESSENTIALS

How Geralex Janitorial Services Cleaned Up Their Business

Recently, I chatted with Gerry Alvarado, Vice President and Co-founder of Geralex Janitorial Services, a company that was started more than 14 years ago in the Chicago area to...

August 22, 2017 · 5 min read

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy