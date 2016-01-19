01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
teri-lowder.jpg

Teri Lowder

Teri Lowder is a senior analyst benefit operations at TriNet.

6 Articles

Banner_Transvote.jpg

SMB MATTERS

Helpful Voting Tips for Transgender Community This Election Season

October 11 was National Coming Out Day, and one of the key reminders for all of us, is that the act of coming out is not a one and done event. For members of the LGBTQIA+...

October 16, 2020 · 4 min read

employee-assistance-programs.jpg

BENEFITS

The Most Amazing Employee Benefit You're Probably Not Using

Modern employees want to work for employers who care for their well-being. An employee assistance program (EAP) is a great employee benefit for giving employees and their family...

April 25, 2018 · 3 min read

the-benefits-of-telemedicine.jpg

BENEFITS

The Benefits of Offering Telemedicine to Your Employees

Advancements in technology -- including video chat apps -- have made the delivery of remote healthcare or “telemedicine” more convenient than ever. Now you can receive care...

February 23, 2017 · 3 min read

hsa-maximum-contribution-limit-for-2016.jpg

BENEFITS

It’s Not Too Late to Maximize Your 2016 HSA Contributions: Contribute Until April 17, 2017

Every year the IRS sets the annual Health Savings Account maximum contribution limit for the calendar year. Many people think that they can no longer contribute towards the 2016...

December 15, 2016 · 3 min read

piggy-bank-2.png

BENEFITS

3 Health Savings Account (HSA) Fun Facts

Here are three important facts about health savings accounts (HSA).

February 5, 2016 · 5 min read

shutterstock_301880213.jpg

It’s Not too Late to Maximize Your 2015 HSA Contributions

<p>One of the big benefits of being enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) that is paired with a health savings account (HSA) is the ability to make pre-tax or tax...

January 19, 2016 · 4 min read

