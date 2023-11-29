InsightsHR Twins
HR Twins

HR Twins

The HR Twins are Julie Dennler and Christine Cole, both senior human capital consultants at TriNet.

esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification