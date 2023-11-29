InsightsKim Abell
Kim Abell

Kim Abell

Kim Abell is senior project manager, benefits compliance, for TriNet. 

esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification