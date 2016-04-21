01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
adele-leonard.jpg

Adele Leonard

Vice President Payroll & Core Delivery, TriNet

5 Articles

payroll_thumbnail.jpg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

On National Payroll Week, We Salute Payroll Professionals!

This year, National Payroll Week starts on Labor Day, which is fitting considering the amount of tireless work the payroll professionals at TriNet and around the world perform...

September 7, 2021 · 2 min read

payroll.jpg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Top Ten Payroll Mistakes to Avoid

As a business owner you may be wearing multiple hats, navigating various federal, state and local laws while managing various other aspects of your business including running...

May 12, 2021 · 7 min read

NPW_blog_-320x320.jpg

HR NEWS

It’s National Payroll Week!

In these unprecedented and challenging times, there is one thing we all know for sure: we still want our paycheck. And payroll teams across the country are continuing to work in...

September 8, 2020 · 4 min read

Payroll_Blog_Thumbnail_2.png

HR ESSENTIALS

Why Payroll Matters When it Comes to Incredible Solutions

Payroll matters to TriNet and to SMBs. We value our payroll experts, as well as our clients’ payroll administrators. Learn how we help our clients succeed.

September 3, 2019 · 2 min read

asset_upload_file29047_33300.jpg

HR NEWS

Wage Theft Laws: What You Need to Know to Protect Your Business

With increasing frequency, states are adopting "wage theft” bills. Because of this, TriNet has made the move to protect our clients by having worksite employees (WSEs) authorize...

April 21, 2016 · 3 min read

