Home Trends & Insights Samantha Wellington
Samantha-Wellington.jpg

Samantha Wellington

Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet

6 Articles

women_in_building_thumbnail.jpg

COMPLIANCE

Compliance, Culture, and Competitive Advantage: Finding Opportunities with Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

The discussion around equity, diversity and inclusion, “ED&I”, opens a chance for us to assess some of the obstacles and opportunities companies encounter on their path to...

September 17, 2020 · 12 min read

Electric-blu-320px.jpg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Paycheck Protection Program: Updated Guidance on PPP Loan Forgiveness

As shelter in place restrictions across the country start to lift, many SMB owners juggle pressing priorities including transitioning back their employees to the workplace safely...

June 3, 2020 · 13 min read

Default@2x.jpg

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

CARES Act 2.2 Trillion Stimulus Will Help Small and Medium Size Businesses to Access Loans to Cover Payroll

The CARES Act provides unprecedented financial support for businesses and allows small and medium sized businesses to receive federal loans – in some cases forgivable – to cover...

March 27, 2020 · 12 min read

covid-19-part3-card-banner.jpg

SMB MATTERS

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: What It Means for Your Small and Medium Size Business

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges...

March 19, 2020 · 9 min read

covid-19-part2-card-banner.jpg

SMB MATTERS

How Small And Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare For The Impact Of Covid 19 - Part 2

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a lot of uncertainty and concern for everyone across the globe. As a small and medium size business (SMB) owner you are likely facing challenges...

March 16, 2020 · 8 min read

How_SMBs_Can_Prepare_for_the_Impact_of_COVID-19-thumbnail.jpg

SMB MATTERS

How Small and Medium Size Businesses Can Prepare for the Impact of Covid-19 - Part 1

The spread of COVID-19 continues to cause uncertainty and it presents unique challenges for small and medium size businesses (SMBs). We have gathered the most pressing questions...

March 12, 2020 · 7 min read

