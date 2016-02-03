01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights Craig Shimasaki
craig-shimasaki.jpg

Craig Shimasaki

Craig Shimasaki, PhD, MBA is founder and CEO of Moleculera Labs. Dr. Shimasaki is a successful entrepreneur and scientist who has founded three biotech companies. His rare mix of skills and experience allows him to provide clear, captivating insight into exactly what biotech entrepreneurs need to know in order to make the leap from small startup to midstage business and beyond.

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy