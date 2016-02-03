Craig Shimasaki, PhD, MBA is founder and CEO of Moleculera Labs. Dr. Shimasaki is a successful entrepreneur and scientist who has founded three biotech companies. His rare mix of skills and experience allows him to provide clear, captivating insight into exactly what biotech entrepreneurs need to know in order to make the leap from small startup to midstage business and beyond.
In my previous post, I shared how important it is for biotechnology startups to hire exceptional employees who embody the three characteristics that help you create a synergistic...
April 4, 2016 · 6 min read
Without question, one critical success factor for all biotechnology companies is the ability to identify and retain a synergistic combination of internal and external team...
February 3, 2016 · 5 min read
