Mike Simon

Mike Simon is Senior Consultant, HR & Compliance Services at TriNet.

4 Articles

Holiday_Celebrations_2021_-_thumb.png

INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

Holiday Celebrations for the Modern Workplace: Tips For Planning Your Company’s Festivities in 2021

As we start to wrap up the second holiday season of the pandemic, many businesses are struggling with the decision of whether—and how--to host a holiday party this year. In...

December 2, 2021 · 5 min read

Employee_addiction.jpg

TRANSITIONING BACK TO WORKPLACE

Clear and Compassionate Approach is Key to Supporting Employees Dealing With Addiction Challenges During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic and sheltering in place may have created numerous triggers for people facing challenges caused by addictions, making it increasingly harder to overcome...

April 12, 2021 · 4 min read

overtime.jpg

HR NEWS

Beware of This FLSA Pitfall: Off-the-Clock Work

If employers aren’t compensating employees for off-the-clock work, they could be guilty of violating the Federal Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and subject to costly liabilities. ...

May 9, 2017 · 6 min read

sexual-harrassment.jpg

HR NEWS

Addressing Claims of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Addressing a claim of sexual harassment is a difficult and sensitive situation. Here is more information on how to identify and prevent sexual harrassment, as well as what to do...

March 16, 2017 · 5 min read

