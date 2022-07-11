Bruno Boksic
Bruno Boksic is a freelance HR writer. He began his career as a salesman, selling TVs for Sony and that's where he learned about his knack for storytelling. Soon enough, he learned that he loves writing more than TVs and the rest is history.
2 Articles
Performance Management
6 Essential Steps Every New Manager Needs to Take in Their First 90 Days
New to leading a team? Discover these top tips to help yourself and your team members achieve success in your first months on the job.
July 17, 2022 ・7 mins read
Performance Management
How to Manage Employees Who Have More Experience Than You
Managing employees who have more experience than you is common, but still challenging. Try these 8 tips to lead workers successfully and with ease.
July 11, 2022 ・6 mins read
