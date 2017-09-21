Colleen Wolf
Colleen Wolf is a senior specialist, employment eligibility, at TriNet.
1 Article
HR News
5 Steps Employers of Immigrant Workers Can Take to Prepare for a Potential Increase in I-9 Investigations
We expect that ICE will be conducting record numbers of worksite enforcement investigations, criminal prosecutions and audits for inspections and administrative fees. These ICE audits and investigations can result in employers having to settle technical violations for administrative shortcomings, even if they do not have an undocumented worker on payroll.
September 21, 2017 ・13 mins read
Read more