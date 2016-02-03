Craig Shimasaki
Craig Shimasaki, PhD, MBA is founder and CEO of Moleculera Labs. Dr. Shimasaki is a successful entrepreneur and scientist who has founded three biotech companies. His rare mix of skills and experience allows him to provide clear, captivating insight into exactly what biotech entrepreneurs need to know in order to make the leap from small startup to midstage business and beyond.
2 Articles
Talent
Hiring for Biotechnology: What Early-Stage Companies Should Look for in Vendors and Consultants
In my previous post, I shared how important it is for biotechnology startups to hire exceptional employees who embody the three characteristics that help you create a synergistic team of professionals all working toward the same goal of growth and success for your company. I encourage entrepreneurs to strategically hire the best “fit” individuals, as they will become your most vital resources as you develop your business and work to overcome obstacles.
April 4, 2016 ・6 mins read
Talent
Hiring for Biotechnology: 5 Characteristics Early-Stage Companies Should Look for in Employees
Without question, one critical success factor for all biotechnology companies is the ability to identify and retain a synergistic combination of internal and external team members, all working seamlessly toward the same goal. It is impossible to start and build a successful biotechnology company without the help of an exceptional and synergistic team of individuals. In this post, I will discuss the most important characteristics biotech entrepreneurs should seek in new employees.
February 3, 2016 ・4 mins read
