Dan Toomey
Dan Toomey is director of retirement benefits for TriNet.
3 Articles
Benefits
What Small Businesses Need to Know About Offering Retirement Plans
Only 53% of employees at small companies have access to a workplace retirement plan. Here's what small businesses need to know about offering retirement plans.
January 29, 2020 ・6 mins read
Benefits
The Pros and Cons of Various Retirement Plans and Why Now is the Time to Consider Offering One to Your Employees
Do you offer your employees a retirement plan? If not, now is the time to consider it. A major Gallup poll shows that retirement saving is Americans’ top financial concern. Yet almost half of American workers don’t have access to a retirement plan at work. The numbers are worse for employees of small businesses.
June 10, 2016 ・7 mins read
HR Essentials
Confused About Your Retirement Benefits Fees? Allow Us to Explain…
There are costs associated with the investment management and plan administration within a 401(k) plan that are generally passed back to the participants to pay. However, far too often, these participants have no idea they are paying these administrative costs. My goal in this post is to inform you about the costs you may unknowingly be paying and to educate you on the process.
・4 mins read
