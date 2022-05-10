Dennis Owino
Dennis Owino is a business development professional who began his career as a content marketer in London. His first job was at an advertising agency, where he was tasked with shaping the marketing message and shifting the customer’s status quo.
Talent
How Do Managers Influence Retention Rates?
Employee retention is key to an organization's success. Read on to uncover why managers are essential to retaining workers in the long term.
December 6, 2022 ・9 mins read
HR Outsourcing
5 Challenges Human Resources Is Facing in 2022 — and How to Overcome Them
Here's how HR teams can overcome some of their top challenges, become more adaptable, and empower their workforce.
May 10, 2022 ・8 mins read
