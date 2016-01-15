Donna Smallin Kuper
1 Article
Wellness
Why Cleaning Matters: 3 Reasons to Keep Your Workplace Tidy
Guest post by Quill.com. Please also check out our previous post on scent aversions in the workplace. Stand at the door of your office. Are you looking at a clean and orderly workspace or a disorganized mess? How does the space make you feel? Are you happy and excited to get to work or does a quick glance at your office make you want to hightail it in the opposite direction? Neatness and order in the workplace matter—and not just because “neat is nice.” Studies have proven that when your workspace is cluttered, it’s difficult to process information, let alone focus on priorities, projects and tasks. In addition to reduced productivity, a messy office also negatively affects your psychological, emotional and professional well-being. The good news is that cleaning up your workspace is a high-impact, low-cost activity with immediate and noticeable benefits for business owners and workers alike.
January 15, 2016 ・8 mins read
