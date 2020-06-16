Doug Riegelhuth
Vice President and Associate General Counsel, TriNet
1 Article
Industry Insights
COVID-19: Transitioning Back to The Workplace – Part 3: What to Consider as You ‘Unfurlough’ Your Employees
Let’s say you’ve navigated through the pandemic reasonably well and you’re at the point of bringing back to work some of your employees that you furloughed when things shut down. There are a number of things you will need to do at the company level before you unfurlough anyone.
June 16, 2020 ・14 mins read
Read more