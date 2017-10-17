Erica Baxter
Erica Baxter is a senior benefits consultant at TriNet.
Medical Prices May Be Increasing in 2018. Here Is Why and What Your Business Can Do to Prepare
It’s time to start thinking about open enrollment and benefits renewal. It can be frustrating for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) to have to budget for benefits when each year they see significant increases that outpace inflation. So what’s an SMB owner or HR professional to do? This post takes a deeper look at what the PwC annual report identifies as the three inflators and two deflators that are driving health spending increases for 2018. Then I’ll discuss what employers can do to prepare for these increases.
October 17, 2017 ・7 mins read
