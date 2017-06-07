Gail Knott
Gail Knott is a senior specialist, unemployment services for TriNet.
The Unemployment Hearing Process
We previously talked about the unemployment benefits appeals process. Here we’ll turn our focus to helping you prepare for the unemployment hearing process.
August 1, 2017 ・14 mins read
The Unemployment Road Map, Part 6: Determinations and Appeals
In our last installment of The Unemployment Road Map, we discussed the importance of timely, sufficient and adequate responses to state requests for claim information. Once you, as the employer, have submitted the claim response and all the relevant documentation, it can take up to 30 days for your state to determine the claimant’s eligibility for benefits.. If either party is dissatisfied with the decision, they have the right to appeal. If either party chooses to file an appeal, the state must be notified. Upon receipt of the appeal request, the state will schedule an unemployment benefits claim hearing.
June 7, 2017 ・12 mins read
