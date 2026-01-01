Ginevra Figg
Ginevra Figg is VP of Sales and Marketing for office sharing marketplace, PivotDesk. Ginevra has over 10 years of experience launching and scaling digital revenue streams for B2B businesses.
Culture
Millennials Are Everywhere, Yet Nobody Seems to Understand Them. Here is Some Help from a Millennial Herself!
Despite the never-ending list of articles and advice out there on the topic, the truth remains clear: business leaders need help learning the skills to hire and manage millennials effectively. That’s why PivotDesk and TriNet are teaming up for a live webinar to give you a glimpse into the millennial workforce.
