Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown is a principal human capital consultant with TriNet.
2 Articles
Culture
4 Ways You Can Get Employees Ready and Eager to Tackle 2017
Have you looked around your workforce recently and seen the winter blues set in? This could be because the excitement of the holiday season, the parties and celebrations, are now just a distant memory while the work goes on. If you look around your office and see lots of blank faces staring into their computers, consider these ideas to reenergize your workforce.
February 7, 2017 ・4 mins read
Read more
HR Essentials
Five HR Topics Businesses Should be Aware Of
Here are some of the most notable topics and issues we think your business should know about and our guidance on preparing for the effects they’ll have on your business.
・11 mins read
Read more