Jennifer Gutbezahl
Jennifer Gutbezahl is a human capital consultant at TriNet.
What Business Owners and Their Employees Need to Know RIGHT NOW to Handle Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
The issue of sexual harassment has received a lot of public attention recently as news stories have thrust it into the forefront of our social narrative. However, sexual harassment is still not clearly understood by many people, including some business owners and managers. This article is intended as a general guide to help businesses better understand sexual harassment in the workplace, take steps to prevent it and properly respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
June 6, 2018 ・14 mins read
