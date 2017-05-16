JoAnn Schmidt
JoAnn Schmidt is a Senior Analyst, Benefits Compliance for TriNet.
1 Article
Benefits
Employers, Here is Why Your Benefits Plan Needs a Dependent Eligibility Audit
Employers who offer benefits plans are consistently searching for ways to reduce the costs they incur for providing benefits. One of the best ways to reduce cost is to conduct a dependent eligibility audit. A dependent eligibility audit allows employers to validate that dependents covered under their health and welfare plans are eligible.
May 16, 2017 ・7 mins read
Read more