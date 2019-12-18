Julie Shepard
Manager, Human Resources Center of Expertise, TriNet
HR Essentials
Five Key HR Topics for Businesses to Keep Top of Mind in 2020
There is never a dull moment when keeping up with the evolving HR trends for small and medium size businesses. Each year brings new HR compliance requirements for a business to navigate. Below are key HR topics for businesses to be aware of in 2020, as well as some tips to help employers prepare for the year ahead.
December 18, 2019 ・5 mins read
