Jyan Ferng
Corporate Counsel, TriNet
1 Article
Industry Insights
COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns: What SMBs Need to Know
The new year brings hope as the first inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccine were recently distributed among healthcare workers. Many business owners are already planning to evaluate their vaccine policy and the practical implications of the policy rollout. Whether they should require their employees to receive the vaccine or not, it is not too late to start thinking about potential compliance ramifications. Through this blog we plan to address some concerns that are top of mind with small and medium size business (SMB) owners.
January 14, 2021 ・13 mins read
